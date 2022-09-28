Star comment: Charles has already taught politicians a thing or two since becoming King

Charles is now making his mark as King. Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

King Charles III is our new Head of State and while he has different a different character to his much-loved mother, he is broadly popular. He is engaged with people across all sectors of society and is keen to empathise with those who experience hardship.

He also understands better than anyone the importance of monarchy and the need to be supported by the wider public. Our monarchy is consensual. It requires public support. King Charles III knows he must reach out.

The slimmed down Royal Family understand the importance of working, in addition to the necessity of being approachable.

William and Kate have shown how important they believe their Prince and Princess of Wales tags are by travelling there at the very earliest opportunity. It is also poignant that they travelled to Holyhead and to the area where William worked as a search and rescue helicopter pilot.

It is great they have chosen to highlight the work of the RNLI. Many Midlanders would have travelled to North Wales for holidays and this region takes seriously the work of the lifeboat crews. Such vessels are staffed by a team of volunteers who work tirelessly to keep us safe.

Connections between the Royal Family and such organisations are of huge importance. King Charles III has already taught politicians a thing or two; respectfully reaching out to elected leaders in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland in his first days on the throne.

Last week scientists were debating if TV was good for children or not. Today they are questioning whether Alexa should be friend or foe.

They have raised concerns that voice-controlled smart devices could have “long-term consequences on empathy, compassion and critical thinking” among children.

Of course the answer, as always, is how you use them. They can, for example, be used to highlight need to be polite. They can encourage speech and curiosity. But they can also have “long-term consequences on empathy, compassion and critical thinking”. The message to parents? If in doubt, get a book out.