Star comment: Plant a tree in memory of the Queen

Queen Elizabeth II planting a tree

The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) scheme was launched to encourage people to ‘Plant a tree for the Jubilee’ from the start of the tree-planting season in October 2021 through to the end of 2022, to mark her 70 years on the throne. More than 90 trees were planted at Shugborough on the three-acre Lady Walk. Now it is to continue for a little longer to honour the Queen’s memory.

Tree-planting has always been a big tradition. The Queen would have planted thousands in her time. Watching a tree grow over the years is a reassuring symbol of life and progression, and can be comforting if they are planted in memory of a loved one who has passed. They are a way of providing legacy. Mature trees become a focal point and a point of remembrance and reflection.

The Queen’s Green Canopy is an excellent project and perhaps it is one that should become a permanent way to encourage people to plant a tree - both in memory of the Queen but also to improve where we live. To make our country an even more green and pleasant land.

In recent days, the nation has seen an extraordinary outpouring of love for the Queen. That affection will become tangible as people plant in her memory. Bringing new life, protecting the environment and helping to improve the nation’s mental health, it is an initiative to be encouraged. It is also one that the Queen would have enjoyed. People can get involved knowing it would have received her blessing.

It is right that politics has been paused while the nation mourns the Queen. But from next week the workings of Government will continue. There is much to do and our politicians must be seen to be working for the people.

All the more reason, then, not to be seen to depart from Westminster for yet another lengthy recess. The Speaker of the House of Commons has said the forthcoming recess period should be cut short to push on with business following a pause in politics in the wake of the Queen’s death. He is right to do so. Now is a time for action for the good of our country.