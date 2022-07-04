Star comment: Have fun but stay safe with Covid on the rise again

From the barren times that we endured during Covid to now, things have changed. We are entering a post-Covid era, where people are enjoying a wide range of events. Just this past weekend, thousands of people have enjoyed a range of activities from music concerts in Telford Town Park to Race for Life at Himley, not forgetting the many fetes and carnivals across the whole region. Some people will have travelled to enjoy big national sporting events like Silverstone, Wimbledon and the test match at Edgbaston, while others will have enjoyed Pride in London or watched Adele return to the live stage.

It is bliss to have got back to some sort of normality following two years of on-off lockdowns. We should not forget, however, the sharp increase in Covid cases. We all know people who are catching it again and, while new variants make it less likely to be longer life-threatening, it remains unpleasant.

We must trust in the science that tells us vaccines are protecting us and get on with life to the full. But those who catch it should also ensure they do not put themselves in a position in which they are putting others in danger. People with underlying health conditions remain at risk and the elderly will also wish to avoid the illness.

It will take us some years for society to be over it; for now we are in a transition phase as we enjoy a gradual return to normal.

The Platinum Jubilee kick-started a wonderful summer of fun. We must keep safe as we have fun.

Today’s feature from Andy Richardson on England’s beautiful cricket grounds is a timely reminder of the jewels we have in this country.

Cricket might not be your thing, but taking off on a journey of discovery is a perfect way to find out more about our region and further afield.

Today, we release results of a survey that provides a snapshot of views on a region that has some problems, but also so much to enjoy.

There is a great deal to learn and to discover about where we live. So, if you have a day to spare, why not embark on your own mission.

It might be to visit our historic churches, rural landmarks or notable industrial sites. Or it may simply be an excuse to tour some of our most interesting pubs and sample our excellent local brews.