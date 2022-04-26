Star comment: Steve Morgan Morgan shows how things should be done

MAGAZINE STEVE LEATH COPYRIGHT EXPRESS AND STAR 19/08/2015 Pics for Magazine at Molineux of Wolves: Steve Morgan. Didnt have any time for photos as Steve was running late so got what i could. Needs to be cropped in bit tighter on the side and top.

The Liverpool-born businessman is held in high regard and not insubstantial affection by many in our region.

He provided considerable energy, investment and commitment during his nine-year tenure at Molineux and he has devoted himself to benevolent works since then.

Mr Morgan is donating £50 million to help fund diabetes research, an exceptionally thoughtful act.

It is not the first time that he has sought to use his substantial wealth to assist others. While at Wolves he used his position to help the region as a whole, going way and above to lead projects that helped young people.

The Steve Morgan Foundation has given away tens of millions of pounds and now he is helping to lead the fight against diabetes. The money will help research into type 1 diabetes and look for pathways that could eventually lead to a cure. It could be a game-changer for more than 300,000 people who suffer in this country alone.

In an age of unattractive wealth, where businesses don’t contribute to society, Mr Morgan shows how things can and should be done.

He is a man of power and influence who uses it for good.

He is also a man who likes to get things done. He should be a role model for all those lucky enough to be in a position to help others. Others who have accumulated wealth might look to follow his example.

Altruism not only helps those who are in need, it also provides a real sense of accomplishment for those able to assist those less fortunate than themselves.

A new price war looms at supermarkets – and that can only be a good thing as families start to suffer from the cost of living.

Many households are starting to consolidate, removing the luxuries and spend their income on the basics. Not all are that lucky and millions are now facing the very real choice between heating and eating.

Now the stores are starting to help by reducing the price on those essential groceries.

The supermarket industry in the UK is incredibly competitive. We can only hope these market forces will push down prices further to help struggling families. The weekly shop is a considerable commitment and families will welcome the opportunity to save a little here and there as they meet spiralling energy bills, high costs of motoring and other essentials.