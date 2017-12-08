Express & Star comment: Gavin Williamson says what many are thinking

The Defence Secretary says that any jihadis who choose to fight in countries such as Iraq and Syria should be hunted down and killed.

In his view, there is no place for such individuals in British society.

Unsurprisingly, the South Staffordshire MP's comments have prompted outrage among this country's seemingly ever-growing liberal elite.

Labour – a party that has veered so far to the left under Jeremy Corbyn that it would probably wipe out the British Army completely given half the chance – accused him of 'endangering the lives of British troops'.

Meanwhile the hapless chancers in the Lib Dems branded Mr Williamson's response 'juvenile' and warned of the potential 'legal issues' of killing terrorists.

This level of opportunistic criticism gives another stark example of just how detached many of the politicians in Westminster have become.

They simply haven't learnt the lessons from the EU referendum.

The reality is that Mr Williamson's words will be music to the ears of millions of citizens of this great country.

People have had enough of mealy-mouthed fence sitters skirting around crucial issues before disappearing back into the safety of the London bubble.

Too many politicians in the modern age are petrified of giving a straight answer in case they inadvertently cause offence to those of a politically correct disposition.

In Mr Williamson, we appear to have a Defence Secretary who is determined to lead from the front.

He has already shown in his first month in the job that he intends to stand up for Britain's troops and to do everything in his power to protect the people of this country.

Once an individual decides to take the path into terrorism, there is no turning back.

Anyone who chooses to fight for ISIS gives deserves nothing but contempt.

There should be no opportunities for rehabilitation, and no excuses about being brainwashed or exploited.

In this country we do not want jihadis living among us in our communities.

Theresa May's Government is weak and divided, but in Mr Williamson we have someone who is ready to fight the people's corner.