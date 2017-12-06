Express & Star Comment: Race is over but good works go on

But every cloud has a silver lining, and it is welcome news that the event's organisers have responded in such a positive manner.

Next year the half marathon, 10k and cycling race will all see higher numbers of entries.

Carvers deserves great credit for showing such dedication to the event, which has become a real focal point in the city's calendar.

Since its inception, its focus has always been on raising funds for good causes.

And this year was no different, with £16,000 split between Compton Hospice, Sunnyside Kennels, Wolverhampton Samaritans and the Mayor's chosen charities.

This is a fantastic effort from everyone involved, including the competitors, sponsors and the dozens of volunteers that make the event possible.

Without their collective endeavours it simply would not be possible.

Here's hoping the new version of the Carvers Marathon continues to build on these solid foundations in 2018.