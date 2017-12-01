Express & Star comment: Himley Hall must stay a public asset

It is a decision that no council wants to have to make.

But if it comes down to protecting vital services or land and buildings, the greater need of the public is always likely to win out over bricks and mortar.

Sometimes selling off assets can benefit communities, particularly if they are run down and private owners are able to splash the cash on improvements.

But all too often land and property are sold off out of desperation, usually to plug a funding gap or simply to balance the books.

Local authorities need to think very carefully about how they address these types of situations.

Dudley Council is currently faced with having to make £5.6 million worth of savings over the next three years.

This comes on top of seven years of budget cuts that the authority, like the majority of town halls in this country, have had to deal with.

One of the options being considered as part of a major cost-cutting plan is to sell off what it deems to be 'surplus assets'.

And worryingly, parts of the sprawling Himley Hall estate could be put on the market.

The importance of the historic site to the people of Dudley cannot be overstated.

As a major attraction it caters for more than 200,000 visitors a year, and is rightly considered a jewel in the borough's crown.

While there is no danger that the 18th-century Grade II Listed Himley House will be sold, sections of the land that surrounds it could be.

It could well be a big mistake for the authority to sell off any part of the estate.

As an iconic piece of Dudley, people want to see it preserved in its current form for generations to come.

Bosses may be best advised to look at other alternatives.

Instant cash may look appealing in the short term, but you can be sure it won't last long.

Meanwhile the loss of any part of the famous old estate would be felt for years to come.