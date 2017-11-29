Express & Star comment: We must all try to raise aspirations

The division between the rich and the poor in this country is widening, according to the Social Mobility Commission, a Government body which monitors social mobility.

And it is greatly concerning that the Midlands is flagged up as the worst region in the country when it comes to people from disadvantaged backgrounds making positive progress with their lives.

One of the key issues is undoubtedly a long-term lack of funding for key services that support those from disadvantaged families.

Employment and welfare support, public health and housing are examples of areas where the West Midlands has fallen behind other areas of the country, particularly the affluent south east.

Huge funding gaps also exist in children's services and early years.

And while schools across the Black Country and Staffordshire have improved over recent years, there is still plenty of work to be done in order to boost achievement further.

However, there is more at play here than welfare cuts and insufficient resources from central government.

To many, the failure of successive governments to effectively address the social mobility divide has left a marked impression.

There is a view that no matter how hard we try, we can never make it to the top.

Nothing could be further from the truth.

This region is filled with people who have broken the mould and achieved incredible success.

With hard work and dedication, anything is possible.

There is no doubt that we need to build a stronger economy in the West Midlands.

In recent years we have lost a several big employers, while the number of school leavers and graduates moving away from the area to work is too high.

But new industries are growing all the time, and in terms of employment opportunities the future looks brighter than it has for many years.

The Government has a duty to support this region and ensure that we are given our fair share of funding to bridge the inequality gap.

But we will not see improvements unless we strive to make the very best with what we have got.

When it comes to raising the aspirations of our children, we must all play our part.