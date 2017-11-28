Star Comment: Make sure we care for each other

The 43-year-old’s body was found near Stourton, ending seven weeks of frantic efforts to try and locate him.

Our condolences, thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones and friends at this deeply tragic time.

We hope they can find peace.

No doubt during this initial period of grief, many will be in a state of shock and sorrow. We would like to take the time to pay tribute to all those who have gone to great effort to help find Matthew over the last few weeks.

The dedication and commitment of those who joined searches, put up posters, or spread the message was incredible. So many people from across the Black Country and beyond did all they could for Matthew.

Their efforts will not be forgotten. In the heartbreaking words of his partner, Annette Woodhouse: “To honour Matt’s memory please always remain kind and look out for others. We will never forget your contribution.”

It is amazing to see the great lengths people will go to help others. Another example is how members of the public thwarted a robber in Lower Gornal.

Stephen Ball was detained by passers by who blocked his escape after an armed raid on a Spar shop. One of them punched him and sat on him until police arrived.

Advertising

Ball was later sentenced to five years in jail and three people who helped apprehend him were thanked by police and awarded £100 each in recognition of their bravery. Ball, 31, who was armed with a machete was jailed for five years.

It goes to show what a difference ordinary members of the public can make. Without their brave interventions Ball may never have been brought to justice.

The whole community will be incredibly grateful that because of their courage, this lowlife is now behind bars and off our streets.We know that the Black Country and Staffordshire have tight-knit neighbourhoods. We know that people here are the salt of the earth. And we know that we can’t praise them highly enough.

In both the tragic case of Matthew Gill and this bungled robbery, people stood up to the mark without being asked.

Like Ms Woodhouse says, let’s make sure we always have each other’s backs – and look after one another.