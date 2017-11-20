Express & Star Comment: Cautions getting very out of hand

They were meant as an expeditious way of warning and punishing minor and first time offenders.

The figures released by West Midlands and Staffordshire police forces are extremely alarming.

Rape should never be dealt with by a caution. Nor should sexual assault.

The police will argue that the issue is not black and white.

They will say each case is unique and sometimes there are circumstances where a caution is the most appropriate way of dealing with an offence.

This is problematic to say the least.

Firstly, it essentially makes police officers the judge, jury, and executioner.

A fundamental pillar of the British legal system is judicial independence.

Cautions muddy that water.

Secondly, rape is rape. And it must be dealt with by a meaningful prison sentence or we risk undermining the consequences of this heinous crime.

Thirdly, cautions are issued behind closed doors in police stations.

For justice to be truly done, it has to be seen to be done.

Away from the headlines is a further disturbing picture.

Hundreds of drug offences, mainly possession, are being dealt with by a caution. This is akin to police de-criminalising these harmful and destructive substances. Why do police officers think they have this power?

If drugs are to be de-criminalised then it is for parliament to decide. So what on earth are our forces playing at?

Whether it is possession of cannabis or crystal meth, it is illegal under our law. Drugs have devastating impacts on people’s mental state, general health, and livelihoods. They also wreak havoc in our communities.

It comes to something when even the Liberal Democrats are appalled at this sorry situation.

There is an argument that drug users are victims and need to be treated as patients not prisoners. But it is for our elected representatives to make this decision – not liberal Chief Constables.

Senior police officers have to look carefully at what is going on.

Among the offences resulting in a caution are child abuse, kidnap, arson with intent, and violence.

How can the police expect to keep our towns and cities safe if these people are allowed to roam the streets?