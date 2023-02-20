Wolves Foundation getting schools involved as it supports Fairtrade Fortnight

Wolves Foundation at work, promoting Fairtrade

Wolves Foundation have given their support to Fairtrade Fortnight, an awareness campaign promoting better prices, decent working conditions and fair terms of trade for farmers and workers in the developing world.

For over 20 years now, Fairtrade campaigners have played a crucial role in calling for a fairer, greener and more sustainable future for food, and this two week spell, starting today, encourages and reminds people that, even at a local level, their actions can make a positive impact on a global scale.

That is why Wolves Foundation have – for the first time – decided to join the campaign, partnering up with Wolverhampton Fairtrade Partnership who were the first in the country to be awarded Fairtrade status by the Fairtrade Foundation, an accolade they have now held for 19 years.

“Fairtrade is a really important initiative where, if you buy food and drink from Fairtrade, part of that money is used to help farmers in the countries producing the products to improve their lives,” says Wolves Foundation’s Senior Schools Officer Marnie Richards.

“It can help them receive a fair income, as well as being invested into community projects in their local areas such as transport, water supply and schools and education.

“It also helps the environment because farmers who sell Fairtrade products must follow certain guidelines such as improving soil and water quality, avoiding using harmful chemicals and reducing their greenhouse gas emissions.

“You can buy Fairtrade products all the year around but this fortnight is about bringing together local businesses and organisations to raise awareness and celebrate the positives.”

The Wolverhampton Fairtrade Partnership was initially set up by former MP Lord Bilston Dennis Turner, and current chair Julia Farrell recently visited Molineux to confirm the new partnership.

Julia met with Marnie and Wolves Foundation Schools’ Officer Jeevan Kang, who has also been leading on a special project which will conclude during Fairtrade Fortnight.

“Jeev has been delivering a Fairtrade workshop via a six-part programme at Stowlawn Primary School which will then finish, here at Molineux, on March 1st,” added Marnie.

“This will include fun activities such as football sessions, Fairtrade workshops and a tour of the Stadium.”

Foundation staff have also worked with the Fairtrade Foundation on a competition for school pupils to design a new Fairtrade mascot.

Graiseley, Uplands and Fallings Park Schools have all put entries forward and representatives have been invited to the Mayor’s Parlour for an event on March 3.