Wolves Foundation Column – Tackling diabetes

Wolves Foundation at work

Type 2 diabetics living in Wolverhampton can attend a six-week course in an informal group setting to learn more about diabetes and share their own experiences.

“The aim of the course is to develop people’s knowledge and also increase their confidence in being able to improve their condition,” says the Foundation’s Health Manager, Rachel Smith.

“The programme covers topics such as what is diabetes, food and nutrition, carbohydrate awareness, reading food labels, physical activity and how to approach possible complications.”

The programme has now been running for almost years offering support to thousands of people who have been diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes.

Two of those are ladies Kam and Glenice, who are full of praise for what the course has given them.

“I had been on the course when I was first diagnosed and have now been on a ‘refresher’ which was excellent,” says Kam.

“It brings home everything you need to know about diabetes so that you can make changes to manage your condition.

“It has allowed me to think further about what I’m eating and trying to balance it all out.

“For people who are newly diagnosed, or those already diagnosed who are having problems, I think it’s a very good programme.”

Glenice added: “It’s an excellent course.

“It’s really informative and gives you everything that you could possibly want to know.

“Not only that, but it is also very clearly delivered which makes it feel easier to cope with and to understand.

“I’ve upped my exercise, I’ve cut down on my carbs and I have noticed a difference in my weight which is starting to reduce.

“The course has encouraged me to look at everything I eat and calculate how much I am easting and reduce the actual amount of food I consume – sometimes before I had piled it on my plate and then thought, ‘do I really need all that’?

It is clearly a hugely beneficial course and one which helps the residents of Wolverhampton live as healthily as possible with a diagnosis of diabetes.

The number of people living with diabetes in the UK is estimated to be over 4 million, and Type 2 diabetes is the most common form of diabetes accounting for 90 per cent of cases. This figure is expected to rise to 5 million by 2025, according to charity Diabetes UK.