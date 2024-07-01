Peter Rhodes on wild nature, a new species for David and why it’s not the economy, stupid

Beer, south Devon

Some years ago they started marketing this pretty little corner of Devon as the Jurassic Coast. Today, after the perfect growing conditions of that long, wet winter, tepid spring and flaming June, it’s more like the Jurassic Jungle. Nature has gone mad.

Since last year, the houses next to our holiday cottage have vanished behind a rampant hedge while, in the neighbouring village a pretty little valley once full of neat allotments has rewilded itself into something resembling a rainforest. Branscombe, twinned with Brazil.