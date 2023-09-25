Peter Rhodes on hijabs, nuclear bombs and the relentless rise of cyberbumf

Peter Rhodes on hijabs, nuclear bombs and the relentless rise of cyberbumf

The hijab – empowering?
In Smethwick a huge new sculpture has been unveiled celebrating “the strength of the hijab,” as worn proudly by some Muslim women. In the same week in Iran the government announced crippling fines and prison sentences for any woman not wearing the hijab. It seems the hijab is empowering – but only if you can choose not to wear it.

