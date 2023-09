'How as the human race are we getting this so wrong?' – Why I'm worried about my children's future on Planet Earth

Premium By Emma Walker Voices Published: 1 hour ago Last Updated: Just now

Wake up, sort the kids, go to work - repeat. Life is a constant treadmill for most of us, writes Emma Walker.

Subscribe to our daily newsletter! Sign Up

A firefighter leaves as the flames approaching him during a wildfire in Vati village, on the Aegean Sea island of Rhodes, southeastern Greece The battles of keeping afloat, trying to enjoy ourselves and succeed in home and office life can feel like a major juggle and a struggle at all times.