Comment: Could artificial intelligence really pose the same threat as nuclear war or is that 'scaremongering'?

Woke wars and Rwanda rows with a sideshow of Prince Harry's hard knock life. That's the state of British debate in 2023.

Chat GPT actually said something mildly terrifying. Throw in a Tiktok twerp collecting police warnings for clout, and bon appétit - the recipe for online outrage is complete.