Star comment: Party leaders head for centre ground in contest too close to call

Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer

They are neck and neck as they enter a new era where personality politics has been replaced by technocratic endeavour. Both are managerial in style, with all the pluses and minuses that brings. They do not have the charisma of Boris Johnson, although many would say that neither do they have the manifest faults that led to his undoing. They are not risk-takers in the style of Liz Truss, which, given her record, is an advantage to their parties and to the country at large.

Sir Keir is tacking towards the centre ground, in the same way that Tony Blair did so successfully at the end of the 1990s. Rishi Sunak, meanwhile, finds himself at the head of a party that has lurched further and further to the right.

Both are in difficult waters. Rishi Sunak faces economic and industrial strife and has to persuade the electorate that the Tory Party can lead without imploding. He also has to clear the mess left by Liz Truss.

Sir Keir Starmer must show that he can be a PM that can be trusted. He must also reassure the public that Labour is no longer inflicted by the Leftist policies of the Corbynites and Momentum.

Britain needs stability. We have an NHS and social care crisis, economic recession, a shortage of essential workers including teachers and GPs. We need a leader that can answer those long-term problems.

If that means boring leadership then so be it. We need to restore our economic credibility and world standing.

***

It’s been more than 50 years since man first walked on the moon. And since then, there’s been considerable advancement in mankind’s ability to navigate space.

The UK is finally catching up with others as Cornwall seeks to make history with the first launch at its spaceport.

Space has now become the domain of private enterprise. The emergence of launches from Britain will put our country into the forefront of satellite technology. It will create jobs and enhance innovation in supporting industries across the country.