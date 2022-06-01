Star comment: Failing travel industry must step up to avoid further chaos

It was barely able to survive when Covid led to close downs. It is now unable to cope when a surge in demand has led to the chaos at airports and on roads.

The nightmare goes on for people attempting to get away from airports, and the ports aren’t much better. Imges have emerged of people waiting for their baggage at Birmingham Airport for hours. There have been cancelled flights and long queues at Manchester, Heathrow and other airports. People have missed out on dream holidays, even their own wedding.

The excuse of Covid can only wash for so long. Yes, airports were opened suddenly as rules changed overnight, but surely more could have been done to help get them staffed up. It is pitiful to see a so-called First World country on 2022 falling apart at the seams. It is also bad for the economy to have airports and ports at a standstill. Urgent action is needed to sort it out.

We ought to reflect that these are not the only times when people will want to get away. We are a short distance from the summer holidays and there are reports that the processing of passports is too slow and faces difficulty.

The entire sector seems to be off the pace, one step behind, and greater urgency is required in tackling issues. There are systemic inefficiencies that must be resolved, lest people decide it’s just not worth the fuss and instead stay at home.

The travel industry is all about customer service; about systems that work smoothly and about delivering what people expect. The industry is failing at present and must step up to the plate to avoid further chaos and dismay for families.

Reducing the number of screenings women get for cervical cancer doesn’t seem like progress. Researchers at King’s College London say that screening women aged 24 to 49 who test negative for human papillomavirus (HPV) at five-year intervals prevented as many cancers as screening every three years.

We should take the word of experts who know best, but we must also be reassured by all involved that any change is done with the patients’ needs at its very heart and not for cost-cutting reasons. Meanwhile, the message as always is to take up any offer of screening when it comes - it might just save your life.

There are times when it feels as though our NHS is under-funded and is going backwards. That’s because there are times when it is.