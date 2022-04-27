Star comment: People choosing between heating and eating may need to continue

The trouble is he doesn’t want to rely on Government spending. And so the people who are choosing between heating and eating may need to continue making difficult choices.

The initiative is welcome, however. The Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps, showed the power of creative thought when he launched a recent train ticket sale, which generated revenue, got cars off the road and put more people onto railway carriages. It helps when people are empowered to come up with left-field ideas and the results are frequently positive.

And yet. For all of Mr Johnson’s fine words, they mask the awful choices that people are making on a daily basis. What households need is real action and Labour’s calls for an Emergency Budget are also worth consideration. Though whether the Government is in the position to pump more money into a beleaguered economy is a moot point. Post-Covid and with Ukraine in crisis, coffers are short. We are committed to further spending in Ukraine as the Western Alliance locks horns with President Putin, we are facing steepling energy prices, food and other commodities are more expensive and the cost of fuel is eye-wateringly high.

So we may just be left with innovative ideas and we must look forward to seeing what the Government comes up with as it promises a “strong package”.

Meanwhile, opposition parties scorn ministers and demand more help. Of course they have the luxury of being in opposition – they can call for an opening of the purse strings without having to find the money.

Primark’s instinct is to offer value for money. It is a store that those looking for fashion on a budget head for.

But it has today admitted defeat in attempts to keep prices down.

The chain’s parent company AB Foods has warned that it has no choice. Like other retailers, circumstances well out of its control are working against its wish to keep prices down.

In this case, the strong dollar and soaring inflation is pushing up costs. That means those looking to renew their autumn and winter wardrobe will have to dig deeper.

It is a situation facing companies across many sectors. Inflation is putting up the cost of wholesale goods or raw materials. Oil price spikes are increasing transport costs. The war in Ukraine is affecting the price of grain and foodstuffs.