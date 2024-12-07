Philadelphia stages Rocky and Adrian lookalike contest

Couples who look awkward on skates have been given the chance to celebrate their cute clumsiness in a Rocky and Adrian lookalike contest at Philadelphia’s RockyFest.

The evening event at the University of Pennsylvania’s 1923 Ice Rink was meant to echo the pair’s first date in Rocky.

In the classic 1976 film, the eponymous boxer never actually dons ice skates in the scene, but instead shuffles alongside his best friend Paulie’s sister Adrian Pennino as she tries to stay upright.

The event took place at Penn Ice Rink during RockyFest in Philadelphia (AP)

The couple were played by Sylvester Stallone and Talia Shire in the Oscar-winning movie, which spawned several sequels.

The contest’s top prize was a dinner at South Philadelphia’s iconic Victor Cafe, where the servers also sing opera, along with a hotel stay and a 250 dollar (£196) certificate for a Rocky Balboa-themed gift shop.

New York City firefighter Jason Carrion and his wife, Roxanne Carrion, took first place.

“I wanted to do something because we’re the biggest Rocky fans, I think, ever. I mean, just look at us,” said Jason Carrion, dressed in a leather jacket and hat identical to Rocky’s street wear in the movie.

Sylvester Stallone starred in the original film and several sequels (AP)

Roxanne Carrion called the event her dream date.

“I’m going ice skating, going to the Rocky steps dressing up, and now we’re going to see Rocky at the movie theatre. So this has been the perfect date for us,” she said.

She said the film has garnered such widespread appeal because of its “underdog” theme: “It’s an inspirational story that transcends any age or a person, doesn’t it?”

Philadelphia served as a backdrop to the popular Rocky franchise, something the city is celebrating nearly 50 years later with a five-day festival that grew out of the inaugural Rocky Day in 2023.

The ‘Rocky steps’ at the Philadelphia Museum are a tourist attraction (AP)

The events this week have included a mural unveiling, movie marathons, talks on the enduring appeal of the Sylvester Stallone character and a bus tour of favourite scenes.

Meanwhile, a second cast of the Rocky statue was unveiled at the top of the Rocky steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art – the original was featured in Rocky III – and will remain there through until December 31.

Stallone said in a statement: “This statue represents everything that the Rocky films stand for: resilience, heart, and the unbreakable bond between Rocky and the people of Philadelphia.”