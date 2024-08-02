Underwear featured in Charli XCX video donated to I Support The Girls charity

Thousands of items of underwear used in the video for Charli XCX’s remix of Guess featuring Billie Eilish have been donated to a charity supporting survivors of domestic violence.

The video shows 10,000 bras and pairs of knickers falling from the sky and Eilish smashing a bulldozer into a party, with its end credits saying all unworn garments will be donated to I Support The Girls.

Appearing in the credits, the message reads: “All unworn undergarments will be donated to survivors of domestic violence through I Support The Girls.”

The charity, which distributes underwear and period products to women going through domestic violence, homelessness and hardship, confirmed it had received the underwear late on Thursday night.

A post on X, formerly Twitter, read: “We’re so lucky to be getting the formidable panty mountain.”

Another post from the charity said it was “happy with an overtaken warehouse” thanks to the donation.

It comes as the Brat summer trend created by Charli XCX, real name Charlotte Aitchison, continues following the release of her sixth studio album – which references an effortless “it” girl state of mind, characterised by the neon green on her album cover.

British stars including model Cara Delevingne and TV presenter Tan France were among those celebrating the new remix of the track Guess, featuring Grammy and Oscar-winning musician Eilish.

The video, directed by Aidan Zamiri, also sees Charli XCX and Eilish dancing around as the underwear falls, singing: “You wanna guess the colour of my underwear, you wanna know what I’ve got going on down there.”

It comes after Charli XCX was nominated for the Mercury Prize album of the year award following the release of Brat.

After the announcement that Kamala Harris would replace Joe Biden as the Democratic nominee for US president, Charli XCX posted to X: “Kamala IS brat.”

The Biden-Harris campaign account changed its banner to Kamala HQ, using the same font and neon green background as the Brat album cover.

Eilish’s debut record When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? was released in 2019, while the follow-up titled Happier Than Ever was released in 2021.

She most recently released her third studio album titled Hit Me Hard And Soft, with a new tour featuring UK dates scheduled for 2025.