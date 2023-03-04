This is what happens when you ask an AI app to paint 'The Black Country'

This is how the AI viewed 'The Black Country' with the 'magic' category applied.

With that in mind, we decided to use an art app from the App Store to see what artificial intelligence has to offer when it comes to painting the iconic Black Country.

We chose the AI art app Wonder because it's well-advertised on social media and the reviews are generally good.

Rather than give the AI a detailed prompt, as you're encouraged to do, we literally just wrote the words "The Black Country."

We then chose an art style or technique and let the app do its thing. The styles we chose are: Oil Painting, Water Colour, Van Gogh, Magic and Cinematic.

That means it produced five pieces of art for us.

We only gave each prompt one chance, rather than waiting for it to come up with something we were happy with.

The results are below.

Oil Painting

This is how the AI viewed 'The Black Country' with the 'oil painting' category applied.

Water Colour

This is how the AI viewed 'The Black Country' with the 'water colour' category applied.

Van Gogh

This is how the AI viewed 'The Black Country' with the 'van Gogh' category applied.

Magic

Cinematic