New arrivals bring Christmas cheer for parents

Viral newsPublished:

Potentially the first baby born on Christmas Day in Scotland this year, 7lb 8oz Robyn arrived at 12.39am in Glasgow.

A mother holds a baby's feet
Parents across Scotland are celebrating the best Christmas present they could hope for – a baby.

Potentially the first child born on Christmas Day in Scotland arrived at 12.39am.

Baby Robyn weighed in at 7lb 8oz when she was born to Nicola and Calum Lawson at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Christmas baby
Christmas baby Selena arrived at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary at 2.44am (Jane Barlow/PA)

The first Christmas baby born in the capital arrived at 2.44am.

Selena was born at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary to Nadejda Bulgaru, 25, and Stefan Dobroviceanu, 31.

The new addition to the family weighed 7lb 4oz, according to hospital staff.

Later, Chloe McKee gave birth to 8lb 11oz son Rio at 3.16am in the Princess Royal Maternity Unit at Glasgow Royal Infirmary.

And Emma Dolan’s daughter Bailey was born in the same ward at around 5.10am, weighing in at 5lb 13oz.

