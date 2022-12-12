Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Nicola Sturgeon unveils her official Christmas card designed by school pupil

Viral newsPublished:

The winning design, by nine-year-old Evita Ye, was inspired by the fight against climate change.

Nicola Sturgeon unveiling her Christmas card
Nicola Sturgeon unveiling her Christmas card

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has unveiled the Christmas card she will send out this year at the school of the pupil who designed it.

Ms Sturgeon went to Sunnyside Primary School in Glasgow on Monday to unveil the design alongside nine-year-old Evita Ye.

The card – centred around the fight against climate change – features a colourful snow globe, emblazoned with the words: “The future is in our hands.”

Nicola Sturgeon and Evita Ye
Nicola Sturgeon congratulates Evita Ye on her winning design (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The First Minister said: “I’d like to congratulate Evita and all the pupils at Sunnyside for their striking and creative designs.

“Climate change is already having a massive impact around the world and if we don’t take the right action, things will only get worse.

“I’ve been hugely impressed to hear about the actions pupils at Sunnyside have been taking, and I want to thank each and every one of them for getting involved – with such enthusiasm – in the most important issue facing our world.

“The school was a natural choice to design my card and I’m pleased to be able to help spread their calls for unified action on climate change.”

Viral news

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News