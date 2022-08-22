Notification Settings

Newquay Zoo welcomes birth of endangered Philippine deer

Viral newsPublished:

The baby Philippine spotted deer was up on its feet within minutes of being born.

A family of endangered deer are “happy and healthy” at a UK zoo after the birth of a new fawn.

The baby Philippine spotted deer was up on its feet within minutes of being born and following mother Belle around its enclosure at Newquay Zoo.

Its father Neil was brought to the zoo last October with hopes that he and Belle would hit it off, and in a matter of months Belle fell pregnant.

Dave Rich, Newquay Zoo keeper team leader, said: “We were watching and waiting for Belle to give birth for several days, so it was very exciting to see that the fawn had not only arrived, but that it was out in full view and exploring its surroundings.

“Mum, dad and the baby are all happy and healthy, and can be seen spending much of their time together.”

Philippine spotted deer, also known as Alfred’s deer, are one of the most endangered species of deer in the world, due to illegal hunting and habitat destruction.

Newquay is part of an ex-situ breeding programme run by the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria to help secure the future of the species, and 10 other fawns have been born at the zoo in recent years.

