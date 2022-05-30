Kalush Orchestra raise £700,000 for Ukraine army by auctioning Eurovision trophy

#StefaniaForUkraine results: 1.2 m $ in total

?11 m₴ for the hat raffle. 31 088 people from 56 countries. The hat goes to Volodymyr from Dolní Břežany, Czech Republic.

The biggest donation in traditional money: 64 800₴

?900k $ (500ETH) – thank you @WhiteBit for the bid? pic.twitter.com/Qxct7C0c7r

— Serhiy Prytula (@serhiyprytula) May 29, 2022