Scottish families welcome festive arrivals

Published:

Families across Scotland received a different type of Christmas present this year.

Staff on hospital ward
Parents in Scotland have another reason to celebrate this Christmas as they welcome some festive new additions.

Leo Anderson laid claim to being the first baby born in Scotland this Christmas, arriving just after 1am at Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock.

Leo, whose parents Alannah Anderson and Christopher Jardine live in Ayr, was born weighing 8lbs 13oz.

At the same hospital, Natalie Cairns gave birth to her second child, who is yet to be named, at 3.06am – weighing 5lbs 3oz.

Hayley Quinn, from Irvine, also welcomed her first child – a daughter born at 4.58am and weighing 8lbs 13oz.

Leo was quickly followed by Sophie Elizabeth Bird, who was born at St John’s Hospital in Livingston at 1.45am to Karen, 37, and Craig Bird, 39, who are from Linlithgow.

Lisa Playfair and baby Skye Rose Irving
Skye Rose Irving was born at St John’s Hospital in Livingston (NHS Lothian/PA)

Within 45 minutes, Skye Rose Irving was born to parents Lisa Playfair, 35, and Adam Irving, 30 at St John’s, weighing 7lbs 2oz.

NHS Lothian’s Birth Centre at the Simpson’s Centre for Reproductive Health at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, also welcomed a new baby into the world in the early hours.

Elohu Egwowa and Baby Otame
Baby Otame’s parents are yet to decide on a name (NHS Lothian/PA)

But Edinburgh-based parents Elohu Egwowa, 28, and Oghenekome Otame, 31, are still wrangling over their new son’s name.

