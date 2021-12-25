Scottish families welcome festive arrivals

Santa Claus made a special delivery to Ayrshire Maternity Unit.

Ayrshire's first baby born was a son for Alannah Anderson and Christopher Jardine from Ayr. Leo Anderson arrived at 1.01am, and weighed in at 8lb 13 oz. Leo is their first child.

Welcome to the world, Leo! pic.twitter.com/WT2TkdT8Sq

— NHS Ayrshire & Arran (@NHSaaa) December 25, 2021