Horse stuck in pond rescued by 16 firefighters

Tango the horse is pulled from a pond by firefighters

A horse stuck in a pond needed 16 firefighters to pull her out.

Five crews from three fire stations were dispatched to help on Thursday morning when Tango, who is 32, became stuck in a pond in Mutford in Suffolk.

Neil Henderson, watch manager at Red Watch Lowestoft South fire station, said the rescue took “a lot of hard work”.

08:30 this morning Red watch along with on-call #Firefighters from #Lowestoft South, #Wrenthham & #Beccles Rescued 32 year old horse 'Tango' who had fallen into a pond in #Mutford using specialist animal rescue equipment. #NotJustFires ?? pic.twitter.com/jwrVO7nXpn — Lowestoft South Fire Station (@LowestoftSouth) September 9, 2021

He told the East Anglian Daily Times: “We put a special rescue harness under the horse to do a forward drag.

“We then put the strops around Tango and connected a 60-metre general purpose line.

“On the word go, we pulled her and she came out like a cork out of a bottle on to the bank.”

Mr Henderson said she was back to herself within about 10 minutes.