Floating Cornish choir surprise TV host presenting from G7 summit

G7 Summit

A TV news presenter had to contend with an unusual distraction when a Cornish a capella group performed on a barge behind her during a live broadcast.

CNN International anchor Hala Gorani was hosting from Cornwall at the end of the G7 summit while the all-male choir sang metres away from her.

When you’re anchoring the Israeli Knesset confidence vote and a traditional a capella sea shanty singing barge floats past your location. pic.twitter.com/jmm3eAnEDt — Hala Gorani (@HalaGorani) June 13, 2021

She posted a video of herself attempting to speak live with a reporter about a key vote in the Israeli parliament.

“When you’re anchoring the Israeli Knesset confidence vote and a traditional a capella sea shanty singing barge floats past your location,” she tweeted.

And how it played out on live TV… pic.twitter.com/ttScjkDkpQ — Hala Gorani (@HalaGorani) June 14, 2021

Local group The Oggymen claimed responsibility for the surprise, though pointed out that they were in fact performing traditional Cornish folk songs.

They replied: “Ooops! Our bad! Many apologies Hala from all The Oggymen!”