There might be nothing more pure than this chihuahua wrapped in a hoodie singing along to U2

This is Skippy, a chihuahua who really loves U2.

Deer-head by breed and by nature (Haley Byrd)

His talent for singing was unearthed when one of his humans, Haley, was learning an instrument.

“We first discovered Skippy’s love of music when I was learning how to play the harmonica. He would sing along to certain notes!” she said.

But it’s Skippy’s seriously cute howling while in the car with Haley’s dad that is getting him a lot of attention online.

Here he is, singing a long to a Vitamin String Quartet cover of U2.

Everything about this video of my dog — zipped into my dad’s hoodie and howling along to a string quartet cover of a U2 song — that my brother sent me this morning is amazing pic.twitter.com/R1orWoHIp4 — Haley Byrd (@byrdinator) December 8, 2017

Such a good boy.

“He only seems to sing to U2,” Haley quoted her father as saying underneath the tweet. “I have tried many others. Only U2 works.”

No doubt U2 would love him right back.

(Haley Byrd)

One that might be relevant to Skippy is the classical element that’s involved in this particular song.

“Sometimes dogs can be induced to howl by a long note on the violin or even by a human holding a long note while singing. Perhaps these sound like proper howls to the listening dog and he feels the need to answer and join the chorus,” Coren wrote in Psychology Today.

Whatever Skippy’s reason, the internet has a new favourite.

Protect Skippy at all costs.