Leo Varadkar has been spotted with a ‘world’s best Taoiseach’ mug

Leo Varadkar has been spotted next to a “world’s best Taoiseach” mug, and people are really (mostly) here for it.

It’s been a big day for the Taoiseach as a free-flowing Irish border post-Brexit was confirmed.

But in a picture posted from a meeting earlier on Friday, it was something else that caught people’s eyes.

Final preparations with Minister @HMcEntee and Tánaiste @simoncoveney ahead of speaking to the press re agreement on #Brexit Phase 1 negotiations. pic.twitter.com/PwASFrgKpV — Leo Varadkar (@campaignforleo) December 8, 2017

All looks pretty normal right? There’s clearly plenty of hard work being put in ahead of meeting the press to discuss the “rock solid and cast iron” commitment between the EU and the UK to keep the Irish border as is.

But look a little closer at the Irish leader’s mug.

This mornings subliminal message. Can't argue with that. Job well done. #BrexitDeal pic.twitter.com/hkCSmbkq0E — William Winters (@WWinters_) December 8, 2017

That looks like a “world’s best Taoiseach” mug sitting in front of Varadkar, and given the assurances outlined in the phase one deal people think it’s probably a pretty fitting title right now.

Yes that is actually a “world’s best Taoiseach” mug in front of the Irish PM. What a legend #varadkar #brexit https://t.co/nMbt8XypO5 — Rebekah Smyth (@RebekahASmyth) December 8, 2017

I want one of Leo’s ‘Worlds Best Taoiseach’ mug for Christmas https://t.co/c3wcKFHPtt — Ben Harkin (@harkin_ben) December 8, 2017

Not everyone backs the choice though.

wow. that mug is so unbelievably pathetic. ? you’re the world’s only taoiseach, so you’re the best & worst. please log off forever. https://t.co/DJb9wWqXvF — ciaran (@nerdarama) December 8, 2017

It’s not the only mug Vardkar has referencing his role.

Leo Varadkar has a Mr Taoiseach mug on his desk (via this pic by Mark Stedman). Who got him this? pic.twitter.com/FEAB41vxjm — Christine Bohan (@ChristineBohan) November 20, 2017

But one question remains… did he buy this himself?

The most important question of the day is did Leo's mum get him that 'World's Best Taoiseach' mug or did he buy it himself? We need answers! https://t.co/wXV7S4zlzx — Emer Sugrue (@EmerSugrue) December 8, 2017

At least he’s clearly got a sense of humour.

And even for people who disagree with Varadkar, unless there’s another Taoiseach out there somewhere, he’s technically correct.

Combined with this snap from Monday morning that sent social media wild, it’s been a pretty successful week for the premier.