This pug’s journey from a puppy farm to loving home is seriously heartwarming

A pug kept in “inhumane” conditions by a breeder in Bolton has been given a new chance to enjoy life with her new owners.

Phoebe the pug was rescued on December 20 2016 from a puppy farm and was adopted this September by the Mustow family.

Her new family, Nicola, Chris and their children Madeleine, 13, and 11-year-old Chloe, have taken Phoebe into their hearts, but Phoebe’s new best friend is the family’s rabbit, Blossom.

Phoebe with Madeleine and Chloe (RSPCA/PA)

“They love chasing each other around the garden – so much so that Phoebe fell into the pond! But it’s okay because she’s a really good swimmer – or so we found out!”

RSPCA inspector Pippa Boyd, who led the investigation into the case, said Phoebe and her companion Patsy were “living in horrendous conditions in dark, dank and cold pens with no warm bedding or dry areas off of the cold, hard floor,” when they were rescued.

“It was a completely inhumane environment to keep dogs.”

Phoebe sitting in a washing-up bowl before she was rescued (RSPCA/PA)

Phoebe loves walks at the beach (RSPCA/PA)

“She’s a beautiful little pug with a fabulous nature,” says Nicola.

“We wouldn’t be without her and hope she is as happy in her forever home as we are with her!”

Patsy, Phoebe’s old companion, was also rehomed to a loving family.