The latest reason for train delays: a trampoline on the line

Regular train users are all too familiar with delays because of leaves, snow or even animals on the line.

But passengers in Scotland were treated to a brand new reason for being late on Thursday morning when their train was delayed because of a trampoline on the track.

UPDATE: #Neilston: There is a trampoline blocking the line in the Patterton area. Please remember to secure garden furniture / trampolines if you live near the railway tracks. ^AE — ScotRail (@ScotRail) December 7, 2017

The offending equipment was spotted on the track near Patterton, just south of Glasgow, at around 7am, having apparently been carried away by Storm Caroline.

It meant customers had to deal with delays and cancellations for a couple of hours over the rush-hour, for which ScotRail later apologised.

Here is the offending trampoline on the line that caused so many problems earlier. #StormCaroline pic.twitter.com/QXqPvzAzaa — ScotRail (@ScotRail) December 7, 2017

While it was undoubtedly inconvenient for commuters travelling between Glasgow Central and Neilston, it brightened the mornings of people who watched it unfold on Twitter.

Can just imagine the engineers having a quick go on it before removing it… ? — John Morgan (@john_morgan79) December 7, 2017

I am sure you will bounce back from this unfortunate incident ? — Andrew Dalgleish (@andalg1) December 7, 2017

It has some way to go to become Scotland’s most famous storm-related trampoline, though.

Back in 2011, a teenager’s surprised reaction to a trampoline rolling past his window during the winds caused by Cyclone Friedhelm – also known as Hurricane Bawbag – went viral.