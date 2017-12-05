This might be the best ever hack for keeping fast food warm

It’s the eternal dilemma every time you pick up takeaway for dinner: do you quickly eat your food in the carpark? Or risk driving home to eat, hoping the whole way that your pizza/chips/noodles haven’t gone limp, soggy and cold in the carton?

Well, someone on Twitter has come up with an ingenious solution to this predicament. Two words: heated seats.

I hope every person who ever thought I would fail sees this. pic.twitter.com/7iHJ3OfI4i — Eric (@canceric) December 3, 2017

Yep, all you need is a car with heated seats – just strap your fast food in and head home, safe in the knowledge your burger won’t have gone chilly and congealed en route.

The internet has been suitably impressed with the nifty hack:

I’m ashamed I never thought of this pic.twitter.com/KO4AsnnaDd — Aegon Targaryen (@Scamwalker) December 4, 2017

It's mind blowing how random people on Twitter can change my life this much — Micah Randall (@Micah_Randall3) December 5, 2017

While others have been sharing their own heated seat food successes:

We also totally appreciate this person mixing it up on the temperature front:

And if you don’t have a flash car with heated seats? There is another way…