This take on Donald Trump’s lawyer writing his tweets is pure Twitter goals
Donald Trump’s lawyer attempted to take the fall for a tweet from the president’s account which appeared to claim his administration knew about Mike Flynn lying to the FBI.
The tweet posted on Saturday has been interpreted by legal experts as admitting that Trump knew of Flynn’s dishonesty when he allegedly asked FBI Director James Comey to halt an investigation into his National Security Adviser.
Trump’s lawyer took responsibility for the tweet, telling ABC News that he drafted it and gave it to the president’s social media director Dan Scavino.
Some are less than convinced by Dowd’s claim, taking to the very social network the message was sent from to poke fun.
A tweet from Judd Legum, editor of left-leaning American news site Think Progress, garnered particular attention.
Legum’s tweet was funny in itself, and one of a host of tweets following the same model. However, the real genius comes in the replies, as a flurry of users pit their “lawyers” against each other.
But of course everything is funnier with animals involved.
One user speculated that the next natural step would be for users to change their Twitter bios.
