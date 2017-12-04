This take on Donald Trump’s lawyer writing his tweets is pure Twitter goals

Donald Trump’s lawyer attempted to take the fall for a tweet from the president’s account which appeared to claim his administration knew about Mike Flynn lying to the FBI.

I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI. He has pled guilty to those lies. It is a shame because his actions during the transition were lawful. There was nothing to hide! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2017

The tweet posted on Saturday has been interpreted by legal experts as admitting that Trump knew of Flynn’s dishonesty when he allegedly asked FBI Director James Comey to halt an investigation into his National Security Adviser.

Trump’s lawyer took responsibility for the tweet, telling ABC News that he drafted it and gave it to the president’s social media director Dan Scavino.

Some are less than convinced by Dowd’s claim, taking to the very social network the message was sent from to poke fun.

A tweet from Judd Legum, editor of left-leaning American news site Think Progress, garnered particular attention.

Hi everyone, this is Judd’s lawyer: Just wanted to let you know that if anything super incriminating appears on this Twitter account it was written by me (not Judd) and I️ actually meant to write something not incriminating Sincerely, Judd’s lawyer (not Judd) — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) December 3, 2017

Legum’s tweet was funny in itself, and one of a host of tweets following the same model. However, the real genius comes in the replies, as a flurry of users pit their “lawyers” against each other.

Advertising

Hi Judd's lawyer,As David's lawyer, I wanted you to know that I have read your Tweet but he has not. Any claims that he may have seen it are Fake Views. Regards,David's lawyer (totally not David) — David (@PermaConfused) December 3, 2017

But of course everything is funnier with animals involved.

Hi everyone, this is cat. Anytime a questionable tweet is tweeted from this account, please know it was me, cat, and not Stephanie. Sincerely,Cat (totally not Stephanie) P.S. I included footage to prove it was me, cat, writing this. Meow. pic.twitter.com/OBbjZKCWcw — Stephanie Sparkles (@SSparklesDaily) December 3, 2017

Hi back. And if there are any curses in my tweets it was my evil chihuahua Eli (named after the NY Giants quarterback). He’s so mean he makes Trump look like a poodle ?. — Wendy (@chillibeanboy) December 3, 2017

Advertising

One user speculated that the next natural step would be for users to change their Twitter bios.