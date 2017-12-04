Advertising
This inter-generational friendship came about through a word app
This pair have played over 300 games together.
A story of a friendship made through a word game app is warming the hearts of thousands of Twitter users.
On Friday, Twitter user @Filth800, also known as Spencer, flew to Florida to meet a woman he has played over 300 games of Words With Friends with, and shared the pictures of their first meeting online.
Spencer is 22 and his favourite competitor, Roz, is 86.
The meeting was set up by pastor Amy Butler, who flew with Spencer from Harlem to his meeting with Roz.
From the photos, it looks like the pair have really hit it off.
Words With Friends is a crossword-style game which operates like an online version of scrabble. Players can challenge people they know, or choose to play strangers.
After rumours emerged that Roz had taken the upper hand in their long-running game, Spencer felt the need to clarify. It turns out he’s beating her by quite a margin.
Twitter absolutely loved the story and the Words With Friends app even chimed in.
This woman even shared her own Words With Friends story.
What a beautiful story.
