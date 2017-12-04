Menu

Advertising

This inter-generational friendship came about through a word app

Viral news | Published:

This pair have played over 300 games together.

An unlikely friendship blossomed on this word-play game (Zynga Inc/PA)

A story of a friendship made through a word game app is warming the hearts of thousands of Twitter users.

On Friday, Twitter user @Filth800, also known as Spencer, flew to Florida to meet a woman he has played over 300 games of Words With Friends with, and shared the pictures of their first meeting online.

Spencer is 22 and his favourite competitor, Roz, is 86.

The meeting was set up by pastor Amy Butler, who flew with Spencer from Harlem to his meeting with Roz.

From the photos, it looks like the pair have really hit it off.

Advertising

Words With Friends is a crossword-style game which operates like an online version of scrabble. Players can challenge people they know, or choose to play strangers.

After rumours emerged that Roz had taken the upper hand in their long-running game, Spencer felt the need to clarify. It turns out he’s beating her by quite a margin.

Twitter absolutely loved the story and the Words With Friends app even chimed in.

Advertising

This woman even shared her own Words With Friends story.

What a beautiful story.

Viral news

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News