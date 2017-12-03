Menu

Advertising

‘Wookie cop’ Chewbacca is here to help this US police force recruit new officers

Viral news | Published:

The Force is certainly strong with this one.

(Fort Worth Police Department/Facebook screenshot)

It appears quirky police recruitment videos are all the rage and a new Star Wars-themed campaign is getting a lot of attention on social media.

The video, which was posted on Facebook by the Fort Worth Police Department in the US, shows an officer assigned a “wookie” to accompany him.

While Chewbacca may be an expert in flying the Millennium Falcon, it appears his job as a rookie cop doesn’t suit him that well.

Chewbacca joins the Fort Worth Police Department

We know things have been tough for Chewbacca lately. We hoped that we could find a place for him within our Department. Did it go well? You decide.

Posted by Fort Worth Police Department on Wednesday, November 29, 2017

The department wrote on their Facebook page: “We know things have been tough for Chewbacca lately.

“We hoped that we could find a place for him within our Department. Did it go well? You decide.”

Officer ‘Jimmy’ Pollozani and Chewbacca about to be interviewed on Fox and Friends.#FoxandFriends #StarWarsTheLastJedi

Posted by Fort Worth Police Department on Sunday, December 3, 2017

It ends with a message welcoming all rookies and reminding them to “always show courtesy and respect to our citizens”, displayed in the style of the classic Star Wars opening crawl.

NZ Police’s most entertaining recruitment video, yet!

Freeze! NZ Police’s most entertaining recruitment video, yet!Take the first step and visit www.newcops.co.nz#NEWCOPS

Posted by NZ Police Recruitment on Saturday, November 25, 2017

Viral news

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News