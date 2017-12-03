‘Wookie cop’ Chewbacca is here to help this US police force recruit new officers

It appears quirky police recruitment videos are all the rage and a new Star Wars-themed campaign is getting a lot of attention on social media.

The video, which was posted on Facebook by the Fort Worth Police Department in the US, shows an officer assigned a “wookie” to accompany him.

While Chewbacca may be an expert in flying the Millennium Falcon, it appears his job as a rookie cop doesn’t suit him that well.

Chewbacca joins the Fort Worth Police Department We know things have been tough for Chewbacca lately. We hoped that we could find a place for him within our Department. Did it go well? You decide. Posted by Fort Worth Police Department on Wednesday, November 29, 2017

The department wrote on their Facebook page: “We know things have been tough for Chewbacca lately.

“We hoped that we could find a place for him within our Department. Did it go well? You decide.”

Officer ‘Jimmy’ Pollozani and Chewbacca about to be interviewed on Fox and Friends.#FoxandFriends #StarWarsTheLastJedi Posted by Fort Worth Police Department on Sunday, December 3, 2017

It ends with a message welcoming all rookies and reminding them to “always show courtesy and respect to our citizens”, displayed in the style of the classic Star Wars opening crawl.