Trump’s lawyer apparently used Comic Sans in his statement and you can imagine what happened next

When the news broke out that Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn admitted making false statements to the FBI, the US president’s lawyer Ty Cobb issued a statement where he sought to distance Flynn’s guilty plea from the Trump administration.

A screenshot of the statement, which appeared to be in the Comic Sans font, was shared by Bloomberg reporter Sahil Kapur on Twitter.

Trump’s lawyer Ty Cobb: "Nothing about the guilty plea or the charge implicates anyone other than Mr. Flynn." pic.twitter.com/vk7Hx9pOm0 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) December 1, 2017

It led many people to ask whether Cobb had indeed used the internet’s most-hated typeface to make the announcement – remember, this was the font created as a tribute to lettering used in comic books.

Kapur confirmed the statement was, indeed, sent to the media in Comic Sans.

yes — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) December 1, 2017

Soon the jokes began…

The president's attorney opened Word, went to the font tab, scrolled past ARIAL and CALIBRI, and said "This is the font I want. Comic Sans." https://t.co/ieEd4hcKlX — Bradford Pearson (@BradfordPearson) December 1, 2017

Advertising

Ty Cobb writes letters in comic sans. Even more proof we're living a simulation. https://t.co/AnwsGywzPW — Scott Lincicome (@scottlincicome) December 1, 2017

I have a 7-year-old who thinks Ty Cobb's choice of font is ? ? ?. — Erin Altman (@AltmanErin) December 1, 2017

Wanted to avoid using Failing Times New Roman… — Rick Horowitz (@Rick_Horowitz) December 2, 2017

Advertising

today was the day Comic Sans became president — Unpopular GOP Tax Kleeform Bill (@MilesKlee) December 1, 2017

Trump’s lawyer issued his statement in Comic Sans. This has tipped me over the edge. There is a very good chance I will die laughing. https://t.co/sJWq5ixBbt — Annanotherthing (@annanotherthng) December 2, 2017

Flynn, who worked in the Trump administration for just 25 days and resigned in February, admitted on Friday to lying to the FBI about his conversations with Russia’s ambassador to the United States during the transition period before Trump’s inauguration.

Flynn said he accepted responsibility for his actions and added: “My guilty plea and agreement to cooperate with the Special Counsel’s Office reflect a decision I made in the best interests of my family and of our country.”