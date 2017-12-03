Advertising
Trump’s lawyer apparently used Comic Sans in his statement and you can imagine what happened next
Ty Cobb appeared to use the internet’s most-hated typeface to make the announcement about Mike Flynn’s guilty plea.
When the news broke out that Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn admitted making false statements to the FBI, the US president’s lawyer Ty Cobb issued a statement where he sought to distance Flynn’s guilty plea from the Trump administration.
A screenshot of the statement, which appeared to be in the Comic Sans font, was shared by Bloomberg reporter Sahil Kapur on Twitter.
It led many people to ask whether Cobb had indeed used the internet’s most-hated typeface to make the announcement – remember, this was the font created as a tribute to lettering used in comic books.
Kapur confirmed the statement was, indeed, sent to the media in Comic Sans.
Soon the jokes began…
Flynn, who worked in the Trump administration for just 25 days and resigned in February, admitted on Friday to lying to the FBI about his conversations with Russia’s ambassador to the United States during the transition period before Trump’s inauguration.
Flynn said he accepted responsibility for his actions and added: “My guilty plea and agreement to cooperate with the Special Counsel’s Office reflect a decision I made in the best interests of my family and of our country.”
