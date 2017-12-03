Opossum breaks into Florida liquor store and drinks bourbon

An opossum keen to have a tipple decided to break into a liquor store in Florida to find her booze of choice.

The female marsupial apparently drank bourbon before being brought to the Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge.

A liquor store employee found the animal next to a broken and empty bottle of bourbon.

She sobered up at the rescue centre before being released back into the wild.

Michelle Pettis, of Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge, said: “A worker there found the opossum up on a shelf next to a cracked open bottle of liquor with nothing in it. She definitely wasn’t fully acting normal.”

On the first day of Christmas, my true love gave to me: a drunk opossum in a box! This sly, and currently slurred,… Posted by Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge on Friday, December 1, 2017

She said: “We loaded her up with fluids to help flush out any alcohol toxins. She was good a couple of days later.”

Pettis added the opossum did not appear to have a hangover.

Advertising

The store owner, Cash Moore, said he never had an opossum break in before.

He added: “She came in from the outside and was up in the rafters, and when she came through she knocked a bottle of liquor off the shelf.

“When she got down on the floor she drank the whole damn bottle.”