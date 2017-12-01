Watch the moment this lost deer caused chaos at school

Imagine walking into school on an average day – catching up with friends or making your way to class – when all of a sudden a deer comes flying straight at you.

That is exactly what happened to students at Enterprise High School in Missouri, who were left astonished when a deer came hurtling through the doors at full speed.

According to the school’s principal the deer was going “full throttle”.

At one point it even falls and slides across the floor Bambi-on-ice-style before pelting out of the door.