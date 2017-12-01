Menu

John Lewis has a message for Britons about Donald Trump

He said the vast majority of Americans are “embarrassed and disgusted” by him.

“Please don’t judge my country or its people by its current president”(Andrew Harnik/AP)

John Lewis, the man known in Britain for fielding tweets meant for the UK department store, has told Twitter followers Donald Trump is an “aberration”.

Lewis gained internet notoriety as hundreds of Twitter users mistakenly tweeted him messages meant for the retail store.

He currently has 36,000 followers, many of whom love his pithy replies to complaints and questions from shoppers.

Following Trump’s retweet of three anti-Muslim Britain First videos, Lewis felt he should use Twitter to reassure his followers he does not agree with the 45th president.

Twitter users were quick to offer the very patient man support. Some even called for him to take over the presidency.

