John Lewis has a message for Britons about Donald Trump

John Lewis, the man known in Britain for fielding tweets meant for the UK department store, has told Twitter followers Donald Trump is an “aberration”.

Lewis gained internet notoriety as hundreds of Twitter users mistakenly tweeted him messages meant for the retail store.

He currently has 36,000 followers, many of whom love his pithy replies to complaints and questions from shoppers.

Please don't judge my country or its people by its current president. The vast majority of us are embarrassed and disgusted by him. He is an aberration. We will get rid of him as soon as we possibly can. — John Lewis (@johnlewis) December 1, 2017

Following Trump’s retweet of three anti-Muslim Britain First videos, Lewis felt he should use Twitter to reassure his followers he does not agree with the 45th president.

Twitter users were quick to offer the very patient man support. Some even called for him to take over the presidency.

Don't worry John, your tweets are all the world needs to maintain strong UK-US relations #JohnLewisForPresident — Olivia Henry ? (@oliviamch93) December 1, 2017

We judge you purely on your own merits John. And you're quite splendid. ? — LB (@Scousebird) December 1, 2017