Essex Police have made an advent calendar of their most wanted suspects

You may think advent calendars are for chocolate, or if you’re a traditionalist, opening a window to reveal a pretty picture, but Essex Police have got other ideas.

For this year’s Christmas season, the police in the west of the county are posting a wanted person each day to social media.

First up is Tiras Downie, 38, who is wanted on suspicion of breaching a court order. He has links to Wandsworth and Ipswich.

Our first wanted person in the advent calendar series is Tiras Downie, 38.He’s wanted on suspicion of breaching a court order and has links to Wandsworth & Ipswich.Last known to be living in the Lambeth area.Call Pc Clare Thomas at Harlow police station on 101 with info. pic.twitter.com/kbkXEoGgSZ — Essex Police (@EssexPoliceUK) December 1, 2017

Chief Inspector Richard Baxter said: “We have a number of people wanted in the west and want to highlight what offences they have committed and why they are wanted. They will have the opportunity to come forward but if they don’t we will continue our search for them.

“Public appeals for information have previously proved successful and we’ve chosen the Christmas period to highlight those who are wanted to appeal for help in catching them before Christmas. ”

It’s a bold strategy from the service and reaction has been mixed.

Do you know how petty this is! ? I hope you catch him though haha pic.twitter.com/hLmQPV1jZr — PeppermintThinker (@cool_thoughtsLW) December 1, 2017

A Wanted Advent Calender. That is great. ?? — JimBobWalton (@JimBobWalton5) December 1, 2017

this is awful — Mary Smith (@FinntasticSmith) December 1, 2017

If you have any information on individuals featured in the calendar, please call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.