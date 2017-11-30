The public is in mourning after Kellogg’s discontinues Ricicles

Kellogg’s has announced it will stop selling Ricicles in January 2018.

The decision was made as part of an initiative to cut sugar from its breakfast cereal range, amid public pressure on food firms to help combat obesity.

For many cereal lovers on Twitter however, the breakfast-changing news has been met with sorrow.

Ricicles to be phased out ? #RIP — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) November 30, 2017

RIP Ricicles. Rice Krispies with sugar on top just isn't the same. — Rachel Hawkins (@ourrachblogs) November 30, 2017

For some, the lamenting did not stop at sadness, but even resurrected treasured memories of their heroes.

#Ricicles trending reminded me of this from Alan Bennett, writing after the death of the architect Cedric Price. pic.twitter.com/dZaa9w3rBz — Simon Blackwell (@simonblackwell) November 30, 2017

However, it sounds like TV guy Richard Osman’s mourning of the sugar-frosted toasted rice cereal was a little tongue in cheek.

Advertising

Gutted that Kellogg’s have announced they’re axing Ricicles. How will we know what the worst cereal in a Variety Pack is now? — Richard Osman (@richardosman) November 30, 2017

And one suspected there was conspi-rice-y afoot.

Sorry.

Using the Royal wedding news all week to bury the bad news of Ricicles being discontinued is not fair — Eggnog Grundy (@GrundyOxford) November 30, 2017

Advertising

And another thought there were bigger problems out there.

So I saw the news that Kellogs are discontinuing Ricicles, but [*scowling face*] I ain't spending any time on it because in the meantime every three months a person is torn to pieces by a crocodile in north Queensland. — Adam Roberts (@arrroberts) November 30, 2017

Kellogg’s changes also include dropping the sugar content of Coco Pops, Rice Krispies and Rice Krispies Multi-Grain Shapes by 20-40% by the middle of next year – and ending on-pack promotions aimed at children from Frosties.

“We know we have a responsibility to continuously improve the nutrition of our food,” said Oli Morton, Kellogg’s UK managing director.

“We recognise, based on national dietary survey data, that people are eating too much sugar at breakfast and throughout the day and that people need more options, such as organic and vegan.

“We will continue to listen to people about how we can improve our food.”