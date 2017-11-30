Meet Max the Cat: He’s banned from the library but that doesn’t stop him venturing in

A cat with a penchant for books has gone viral after a sign designed to keep him out of his local library was shared on Twitter.

Max the cat lives near Macalester College in Minnesota and loves to venture from home, meeting students and locals along the way.

Unfortunately, he keeps returning to one place he isn’t welcome: the library.

She said: “We started letting him out last May and soon after started receiving calls asking if it was OK that he was out.

“We would regularly get calls so we knew some of what he was up to. He loves the students and would go over there to see them.

“He would also visit the students in the French, German and Russian language houses.”

“Someone who works there is highly allergic to cats and they were also afraid he would be stuck inside and not be able to get out,” said Connie.

That sounds reasonable enough and, to stop students and staff aiding and abetting the feline, they put up a sign.

A picture of the sign was shared on Twitter by user Erin McGuire on Wednesday. It now has over 44,000 retweets as people fell in love with the outlaw cat.

“Max is grounded right now from going out on his own as they are also starting a big construction project on campus right across the street from where we live and they are worried something might happen to him,” said Connie.

“He’s very sad and misses his fans on campus.”

Connie called all the online attention “overwhelming”, but said “if a story about Max can be uplifting in this crazy world I’m happy he can do it”.

It also looks like Max’s story may no be over just yet. Chris Schommer, who created the sign and Gamze Genc Celik, who designed the drawing on the sign are hinting at the release of a book.

Stay tuned if you want to see more of Max.