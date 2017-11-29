Why are people talking about cold plums on Twitter?

Sometimes Twitter users are overcome with a strange, whimsical feeling which makes a meme, phrase or photo trend for relatively little reason.

This week, everyone is talking about cold plums.

Why are people talking about cold plums on the timeline this morning pic.twitter.com/7h5czEztl4 — Meg (@MegVClark) November 28, 2017

Yep, cold plums.

The subject of cold plums comes from the poem This Is Just To Say written by William Carlos Williams. The poem is structured like a note left for a loved one, and describes how the author has eaten

“the plums

that were in

the icebox”

The poem goes on to ask for forgiveness, saying

“they were delicious

so sweet

and so cold”

For some reason, a small amount of Twitter users began making spoof versions of the poem as early as 2011. There’s even a bot which specifically tweets out version of the poem every day.

However, in the last few days the covers have really taken off. Here are some of the best.

Mambo No. 5-inspired cold plums

a little bit of cold plums in my lifea little bit of icebox by my sidea little bit of breakfast is what you needa little bit of forgiveness, what I seeka little bit of delicious, thats those plumsa little bit of sweet plums all night longa little bit of cold plums here I am — thom (@thwphipps) November 28, 2017

Christmas-themed fruit

We three plums of icebox areCold and sweet we travel afarSaved for breakfast, eaten neverlessFollowing yonder star — Gretchen McCulloch (@GretchenAMcC) November 29, 2017

Joy to beholdI found the plumsYou left in the iceboxPlease don't think me unki-indI didn't think you'd mi-indSo very sweet and coldSo very sweet and coldSo very, so very sweet and cold — Larry Kunz (@larry_kunz) November 29, 2017

Biblical cautionary tale plums

And the serpent said unto the woman, But they are delicious. And when the woman saw that the icebox was good for plums, and that it was both sweet and cold, she took of the fruit thereof, and did eat, and gave also unto her husband with her; and he did eat. — Jenny Haricot ??? (@jennyharicot) November 29, 2017

Outkast plums

I'm sorry Mrs. Jackson, (ooo), I am for realI never meant to eat the icebox plumsI apologize but they were cold and yum — ? Natalie Bathory Reed, Contessa Of Moldovia ? (@nataliereed84) November 29, 2017

Vanilla Ice Ice plums

Yo, forgive me, let’s kick it!Ice box babyIce box babyAll right stopCollaborate I have eaten All the plums that had been in the ice boxThey were so cold, sweet, and deliciousYou were probably saving them for breakfast — Jenny Jaffe (@jennyjaffe) November 28, 2017

All right stopCollaborate and listenIcing the plums, a brand new conventionSomething to grab, hold on tightlyThough I know you were saving them for morning, rightlyWill I ever stop?Yo, I don't knowTurns out the plums taste coldTo the extreme, so sweet like I can't handle — Kelsey D. Atherton (@AthertonKD) November 29, 2017

Jane Austen plums

It is a truth universally acknowledged that plums, in your icebox (delicious, so sweet and so cold) must be in want of saving for breakfast. — Dan Simpson (@dansimpsonpoet) November 29, 2017

Twitter users have once again proven they are a talented bunch, and now many more people know about the work of William Carlos Williams.