Menu

Advertising

Why are people talking about cold plums on Twitter?

Viral news | Published:

It’s all to do with a poem by William Carlos Williams.

It’s all about a poem (Kingarion/Getty/PA)

Sometimes Twitter users are overcome with a strange, whimsical feeling which makes a meme, phrase or photo trend for relatively little reason.

This week, everyone is talking about cold plums.

Yep, cold plums.

The subject of cold plums comes from the poem This Is Just To Say written by William Carlos Williams. The poem is structured like a note left for a loved one, and describes how the author has eaten

“the plums
that were in
the icebox”

The poem goes on to ask for forgiveness, saying

“they were delicious
so sweet
and so cold”

Advertising

For some reason, a small amount of Twitter users began making spoof versions of the poem as early as 2011. There’s even a bot which specifically tweets out version of the poem every day.

However, in the last few days the covers have really taken off. Here are some of the best.

Mambo No. 5-inspired cold plums

Advertising

Christmas-themed fruit

Biblical cautionary tale plums

Outkast plums

Vanilla Ice Ice plums

Jane Austen plums

Twitter users have once again proven they are a talented bunch, and now many more people know about the work of William Carlos Williams.

Viral news

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top Stories

Advertising

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News