This ‘smart condom’ will give insights into your sex life you probably didn’t want

A “smart condom” that tracks intimate data has been revealed by a British company.

British Condoms has released the first images of its £59.99 Fitbit-esque tracker, the i.Con, which fits around the base of the penis and sends sexual data to an app on the user’s smartphone.

(British Condoms)

And as if that wasn’t enough, all of the data is shareable.

“Users will have the option to share their recent data with friends, or indeed the world. You will be able to anonymously access stats that you can compare with i.Con users worldwide,” the company’s website says.

(British Condoms)

“There is an LED that will emit a purple light if STIs are present that we can identify,” they said.

As to whether user data is secure, British Condoms said: “The app and the device will use end to end encryption. If they (users) choose, they can share the information anonymously, or indeed name themselves on social media.”

With claims of 900,000 pre-registrations from all around the world, it looks like users will have a big database to compare themselves against. For better or for worse.