Quiz: Could you pass a UK citizenship test?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding is set for May next year, but in the meantime the American actress may have to swot up on her knowledge of the UK.

As she becomes a member of the royal family, Ms Markle plans to also become a British citizen, and she’ll need to pass a citizenship test to do it.

The following are real questions taken from the Official Life in the UK Test app. You need 75% or more to pass the test – will you make it as a UK citizen?