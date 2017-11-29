‘Facts do matter’: Dutch embassy hits back at Trump’s retweets of Britain First deputy

The Netherlands embassy in the United States has replied to one of Donald Trump’s retweets of an inflammatory anti-Muslim video, giving detail on the facts behind the video.

On Wednesday Trump retweeted three posts by the deputy leader of the far-right group Britain First, Jayda Fransen.

One of the videos was captioned “Muslim migrant beats up Dutch boy on crutches!”

On Wednesday evening, the Dutch embassy in the US responded to this particular retweet, replying: “@realDonaldTrump Facts do matter. The perpetrator of the violent act in this video was born and raised in the Netherlands. He received and completed his sentence under Dutch law.”

(Twitter/PA)

A video has been shared on twitter in which an argument between two underage boys can be seen. This incident took place in May of this year. The public prosecution service Noord-Holland has studied the file submitted by the police. (1/2) — OM Noord-Holland (@OMNoord_Holland) November 29, 2017

The suspect, who was born and raised in the Netherlands, received a HALT settlement (https://t.co/w62MNOFvug). This has been successfully completed. (2/2) — OM Noord-Holland (@OMNoord_Holland) November 29, 2017

The offender was referred to Halt, an organisation which aims to prevent juvenile crime.

Fransen, 31, the original poster of this video and two others retweeted by Trump, was convicted of religiously aggravated harassment last November and is facing further charges in Northern Ireland.

(Donald Trump/Twitter/PA)

“Britain First seeks to divide communities through their use of hateful narratives which peddle lies and stoke tensions,” the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said.

“They cause anxiety to law-abiding people.

“British people overwhelmingly reject the prejudiced rhetoric of the far-right which is the antithesis of the values that this country represents, decency, tolerance and respect.

“It is wrong for the president to have done this.”