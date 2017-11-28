Menu

You can now stay the night in the Coca-Cola Christmas truck

Published:

Holidays are coming and you could be going on the ultimate festive sleepover.

(Peter Bryne/PA/Coca-Cola)

If nothing says Christmas to you like a big red Coca-Cola truck, then here’s some good news: you can now sleep inside one.

The Coca-Cola tour, in which the red trucks from the popular “Holidays are coming” ad visit high streets in various towns, are now a regular fixture of the festive period.

Coke said: “During the sleepover, guests can listen to specially curated Christmas playlists, kick back and watch their favourite festive films and open stockings loaded with presents from Santa – all whilst being surrounded by the truck’s 8,772 twinkling fairy lights.”

And of course a traditional Christmas dinner will also be served. Expect to wash that down with Coke, though, rather than a nice glass of red wine.

Twin beds inside the Coca-Cola Christmas truck
(Coca-Cola)

What indeed?

The sleepover is scheduled to take place on December 15 and the winners will also get tickets for the London Eye the next day.

To enter the competition, go to Laterooms.com and tell them why you’re the “ultimate Christmas fan”.

