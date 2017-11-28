Which brand attracted the most new fans after Meghan Markle showcased their fashions?

When Meghan Markle stepped out in a belted white coat from Canadian brand Line The Label the website crashed as fashion followers rushed to emulate the bride-to-be’s style.

And with fashionistas hoping to catch a glimpse of possible future styles worn by Ms Markle, there was a surge in people liking the brand on Instagram too.

The LineTheLabel account doubled its number of followers in little over 24 hours.

So honoured to see Meghan Markle wearing our coat for her official engagement to Prince Harry. A post shared by LINE (@linethelabel) on Nov 27, 2017 at 1:49pm PST

She teamed it with a dress by Italian brand P.A.R.O.S.H and earrings from Canadian fine jewellery brand Birks.

Details of the brands were revealed soon after.

At that point, Line had 6,627 followers on Instagram – the social platform the brand most regularly updates.

Now, it has more than 12,200 followers.

Although the P.A.R.O.S.H dress was barely visible at the afternoon photocall, the a/w1718 bow dress – in green – took centre stage during the couple’s televised interview.

Jewellery firm Maison Birks gained around 300 extra followers on Instagram, up to 10.9k.